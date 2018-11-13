Bigg Boss 12 promo: Hitmen Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary take over the house

With every new week comes in a new challenge, well, we are talking about the Bigg Boss house. After giving various tasks and duties, Bigg Boss has dropped a new bomb on the inmates with its latest task. The official account of Colors shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode with its latest task called Hitman.

According to the latest promo, we will get to see Sreesanth and mastermind Romil Choudhary as the hitmen of Bigg Boss house dressed up as one with arms and scaring other inmates. The task appears to be about 2 hitmen and 10 housemates, wherein the housemates will have to bribe the hitman to get rid of their competitors. The higher the amount, the more the chances of one getting kicked out of the captaincy challenge.

Unsurprisingly, the first one to get killed in the task is Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim for a whopping amount of rupees 12 lacs. Well, this one looks interesting and the housemates are sure to have lots of fun and feuds.

Let’s wait and watch to know who ends up being the fizz captain this week and stay tuned with us for all the updates on Bigg Boss 12.