Bigg Boss 12 promo: Is it the end of Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar's friendship?

With just two weeks to go for the finale of Bigg Boss 12, looks like relationships inside the house are taking a drastic turn. First, we saw Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary’s love for each other going for a toss. Then it was Somi Khan and Romil Chaudhary's relationship turning sour. Now, looks like the bhai-behen of the show, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth are soon to turn enemies. Yes, this may come as a shocker for fans, but this has actually happened. So will their bond come to an end?

As per the latest promo released by Colors TV, we see Dipika and Sree in the garden area having a conversation where the pacer takes a rather nasty dig at Dipika-Karanvir, claiming that it will be the two faces of the Indian TV in the top two. Well, TV bahu Dipika gets really irritated and approaches Sree and asks him why did he make that statement? She is even seen yelling that it’s sad how even Sree feels that she's on the show merely because of preference. The video ends with Sree feeling guilty.

On Sunday's episode, we saw Rohit Suchanti bidding farewell to the reality show. Monday marks the nomination day and again a bunch of inmates will face the elimination scare. We are damn excited for the finale night, are you?

