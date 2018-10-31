Bigg Boss 12 promo: Is this the end of Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir’s friendship?

It’s an early Diwali for the Bigg Boss 12 inmates, as the makers have already dropped two bombs in the house namely Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. With the two ex-Bigg Boss contestants entering the house, a lot of firework can be expected in the upcoming episodes.

BB Gaon ki Rangoli task mein shuru hua jhagda kya le aayega @sreesanth36, @KVBohra aur @ms_dipika ki tagdi dosti mein daraar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/0l5YWqT2uU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018

On Tuesday’s episode, we saw how the house gets divided into two teams for a task. Well, there’s also a name allotted to the two groups which is called Shinde and Gupta pariwaar. The task is that on the sound of the buzzer, one teammate from each team needs to start making rangoli on the podium. It was Vikas’ team who has managed to score first point, but Shilpa’s team is still struggling to score. Now, as per a few latest promos, both the team members are getting messier and fighting with each other with an aim to win the task.

.@sreesanth36 nahi rehna chahte hain @lostboy54 ki team mein aur shuru kar di hai unhone planning revenge ke liye! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/rRkKYcaZjv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018

But the most interesting update is that we see Sreesanth starting a verbal fight with Karanvir Bohra blaming that he hit the pacer. In the fight, when Sree comes to Dipika and narrates her the incident, Miss Kakar supports Karanvir. Well, at a point Dipika sternly tells Sree that she has stood by him for 6 weeks, so why will she lie to him now about he being wrong.

We are so excited for tonight’s episode.