Bigg Boss 12 promo: Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakar blast Surbhi Rana

It’s that day of the week in the Bigg Boss house when some of the contestants have to go to Kaal Khotri and guess what this week it’s not Sreesanth. Surprised right? The former cricketer is a regular when it comes to jail time at the Bigg Boss' house but this week it’s not him. The makers of the show have released a promo in which Surbhi, the new captain of the house decides to send Jasleen Matharu in jail and the latter is, of course, upset with that.

Captaincy paane ke ek din baad hi #SurbhiRana ne kiya ghar mein pakshpaat shuru! Kya gharwale ho jaayenge ab unke khilaaf? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/qmMg4CPicP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

In the promo above, we can see that Jasleen starts fighting with Surbhi for sending her to jail. She also breaks down inside the jail. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar is supporting Jasleen and she too starts taunting Surbhi for being partial towards her friends in the house. Dipika is nowadays putting her point forward loudly and thankfully we are getting to see her more in the show. By the way, we wonder if Surbhi was actually partial towards her friends, Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti by not sending them to jail.

While Dipika and Jasleen's fight with Surbhi is entertaining it's no match to how Sreesanth has been dealing with the whole thing. His over the top reaction to the punishment usually makes him both angry and hungry. You will see him follow a set pattern. First: Denial. Second: "Bigg Boss mujhe baat karni hai". Third: Will eat. Last: Will take his position behind bars. Perhaps this new twist of Jasleen in jail will add some variety. Not that we were complaining with Sreesanth at the receiving end.