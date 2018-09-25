Bigg Boss 12 promo: Jodis on warpath against singles during key task

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is slowing catching pace. However, the format of the show (singles vs jodis) does not seem to work in the favour of the makers. Right from the celebrities to the commoners, everyone seems to have come on a vacation of sorts. *giggles* But looks like the upcoming task is going to get everyone on toes.

Well, as per a new promo released by Colors TV, we can see how the jodis are using all means to harass the singles in the task. Going by the video, it seems the pairs are given a task to provoke the celebs by throwing harmless things on them. In short, the singles need to keep calm and resist the vaar from the jodis.

The jodis will not leave any stone unturned in this week's luxury budget task! How will the singles react to it? Find out tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/ydASY926jN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 25, 2018

Situation turns ugly when Srishty Rode loses her calm and starts to scream at the jodis. On Monday, nomination task was performed which led to Dipika, Karanvir, Kriti-Roshmi and Nirmal-Romil in the eviction pit. We are so excited to witness the drama tonight. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.