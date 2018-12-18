Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir Bohra takes a dig at Sreesanth's cricketing career

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is nearing its finale and that’s the reason why the relationships are turning sour inside the house. With seven deserving inmates left in the house, it’s obvious that everyone is trying to win the coveted title and trophy. On Monday’s episode, Dipika and Sreesanth had a verbal war which was sorted out in few minutes. Now, as per new promo released by Colors TV, we see a heated argument between Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth.

As seen in the video, its day two of the fire brigade task when on the fire alarm, Sree jumps inside the brigade from the front door and grabs a seat. Karanvir Bohra interrupts and tells Sreesanth that one needs to enter the fire brigade from the back and can’t just enter from anywhere. KV also tags the pacer a ‘cheater’, which Sree feels was a straight dig at his match-fixing controversy. Further, an agitated Sree lends his seat to Dipika Kakar and from here the drama starts.

Sreesanth is seen shouting and yelling at KV that he should have not taken a dig at his cricketing career. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoop from Bigg Boss 12.