image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir Bohra takes a dig at Sreesanth's cricketing career

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir Bohra takes a dig at Sreesanth's cricketing career

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 18 2018, 5.27 pm
back
Dipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohrasreesanthTelevision
nextIshqbaaaz season 2: Nakuul Mehta is winning Twitter with his brand new look as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi!
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10

Kumar Mangat's Panorama Studios find a way to combat casting couch