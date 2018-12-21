Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir Bohra throws tantrums, refuses to go to jail!

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is getting interesting with each passing day. With just a few days left for the finale episode, each and every contestant in the house is fighting for themselves. Friends have turned foes and even the inmates who used to keep mum are finally speaking up for themselves. In a new promo released by Colors TV we see the housemates are put in a position to choose one contestant they want to send to the kaal-kothri for the last time.

But wait… there’s a twist to the tale. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi and Pritam Singh will be gracing Friday’s episode as celebrity guests. Romil and Karanvir Bohra’s name crop up for jail time. But it looks like the final decision will be made by the guests on the show. We see Manu and Pritam discussing their decision to send KV to jail. However, KV isn’t convinced about it and refuses to go to the Kaal Kothari. For the unaware, this is the first time, Bohra has thrown a tantrum in the entire season about being sent to jail.

Now, with Karanvir refusing to go behind the bars, we wonder who will be the bakra. Every week, three contestants are sent to jail, so if Karanvir is the one, the other two names will be interesting too. To find the answer to all these questions, Friday's episode is a must watch!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoop from Bigg Boss 12.