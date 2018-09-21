Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir, Romil and Nirmal get jailed

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is getting juicer by each passing day. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to add in the excitement to the already nail-biting show by positing promos on their official social platforms. Recently, we saw the BB housemates failing in their first ever luxury budget task. On Thursday, we also witnessed Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik taking the throne of captain.

Now, as per the latest promo released by Colors TV, it seems like Bigg Boss just dropped another bomb. We hear Bigg Boss’ voice echoing inside the house where he declares three contestants namely Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh getting directly nominated for the next week. Well, the reason will surely unveil on the Friday’s episode, but we wonder what’s the crime these three have committed that Bigg Boss has taken such a huge decision.

Housemates ka haal hone wala hai behaal kyunki waqt aa chuka hai 'Kaal Kothri' ki saza ke liye contestants chunne ka! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/VoYPa6lVyv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 21, 2018

Not just this, Bigg Boss further ordered that all the three inmates shoule be directly sent to the Kaal Kothri (jail). If we recall, it was Karanvir who kicked the washroom door during the captainship task, trying to destroy the Bigg Boss property. On the other side, Romil, Nirmal and Deepak were the ones who snatched roses from Anup’s hand.

We wonder if the three contestants are nominated and sent in jail for the same reason or is it something else. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.