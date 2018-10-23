Bigg Boss 12 promo: Megha Dhade has befitting titles for the inmates

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 was nothing less than explosive, as not one but two wild-card entrants made their way inside the house. While the chocolate boy, Rohit Suchanti looked like a contestant who will observe and play the game, it was Marathi Bigg Boss Season 1 winner Megha Dhade who looked a lady with a game plan.

.@meghadhade aur @imrohitsuchanti ke paas hain kuch strategies gharwalon ko bhadkane ke liye! Kya ghar mein macha denge yeh hungama? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/1yG1HqELTb — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

As per the latest promo out by Colors TV, we see Megha and Rohit infusing gossip in minds of the contestants. Megha is also seen giving tags to the celebrities. She calls Dipika Kakar as a smooth controller, Deepak Thakur as a confused soul, Srishty Rode as a blindfold player and Sreesanth as a cry. Phew, impressed much, Miss Dhade.

.@meghadhade ne thaan liya hai #BB12 jeetne ka iraada aur kar rahi hai woh gharwalon ko bhadkane ki koshish! Don't forget to watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the entertainment.@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/mD4bdA2qtf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

Further, in the video, we see Megha talking to Romil and stating that the celebrities will fight among themselves but still are glued, while it’s not the case with the commoners. Must say, Megha is proving to be the vamp of the season. Not to miss, with Megha already infusing bombs inside the ghar with her smart play, we see Rohit taking the show quite the lukewarm way.

