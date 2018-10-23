image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 promo: Megha Dhade has befitting titles for the inmates

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Megha Dhade has befitting titles for the inmates

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 23 2018, 4.06 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarMegha DhadeRohit SuchantisreesanthSurbhi Rana
nextBigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta upset as housemates call Rohit Suchanti gay
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Written Update: Jasleen and Srishty get into a verbal spat!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Wildcard entrant Megha Dhade gets the power to nominate

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Wild card entries to create havoc in the house