Bigg Boss 12 promo: Megha Dhade is proving to be a tough one

Earlier this week two wild card contestants entered the house of Bigg Boss. While one is the unassuming TV actor Rohit Suchanti, the other one is Megha Dhade, the Marathi actress who has already won Bigg Boss Marathi. From day one, the latter has been making waves in the house. In her first week itself, she is a contender to be the captain.

The makers released a promo that reveals Megha is one of the contenders to be the captain this week. The short clip gives us a hint that they have to sit in a cubical which has been designed to represent a compartment of a train and the other contestants have to trouble them so they lose the task and hip off the train. Megha is being subject to some severe torture, but is not ready to give up just yet. It’s safe to say she is one of the strongest contestants in the house. Megha is a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, so she knows exactly how the game is played and it will be difficult for the housemates to break her.

Another promo reveals Sreesanth, Jasleen and Shivashish supporting Megha and telling her that they will do household work only if she becomes the captain. Megha too is confident that she won’t quit. With Megha Dhade in the house, there’s some serious competition in store for other inmates.