Bigg Boss 12 promo: Ranveer Singh can enact Karan Johar better than the man himself!

In the Bigg Boss house, last Weekend Ka Vaar was a literal Karan-Arjun reunion. You got us right. Shah Rukh Khan, the man himself, dropped in to promote his film Zero with buddy Salman Khan. We had quite an enjoyable time. Moving on, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be just as eventful, if not more. Why, you ask? The Simmba team i.e. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Rohit Shetty will be there! Where's producer Karan Johar, you ask?

That's where the catch is! Even though Karan is not present at the show, he is very much there, thanks to Ranveer's hilarious antics. We came across the episode's promo where he is asked to pretend to be Karan and answer Salman's question. If the one odd minute promo was such a laugh riot, we can't wait to watch how much fun the actual episode is! It almost looks like sweet revenge of all the bully KJO does, sitting on his KWK chair...LOL!

As the show's finale is in close proximity every day, the tension is rising. Amid that, this is going to be a refreshing change for the housemates and for us as well!