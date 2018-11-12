Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode, a love story budding in the house?

We have seen many love stories in the Bigg Boss house like Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukherji-Armaan Kohli, etc. In Bigg Boss 12, we are yet to see any love story. While there’s ek tarfa pyaar from Deepak Thakur’s side for Somi Khan, the latter clearly isn't interested. However, seems like we will be getting to see a beautiful love story in the house between Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode.

.@imrohitsuchanti ka dil ab dhadakne laga hai @SrSrishty ke liye aur woh ab bas unke palatne ka karte hain intezaar! Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the gossip. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/moFxgF2qLQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2018

The makers of the show have shared a promo of Monday’s episode in which, Rohit, who is currently in jail is seen talking to Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu about his feelings for Srishty. Not just that, he claims that Srishty came in the garden area to see him. Well, the twist is that Srishty is already engaged. Her fiancé Manish had also come on the show to defend Srishty. We wonder what he has to say about this romance between Rohit and Srishty.

The Nomination Special is here and it's all set to create chaos in the #BB12 house. Kaun karega kiska sacrifice khud ko nominations se bachaane ke liye? Find out tonight on #BiggBoss12 at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/vr6ksjNCCj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2018

Meanwhile, it’s that day of the week when nominations will take place and Bigg Boss has given an interesting task to contestants. Last week, no one was eliminated, let’s see who will get nominated this week.