Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti loses his cool as Sreesanth comments on his sexuality

Every week, we witness new twists and turns in the Bigg Boss house. Post the entry of two wild card contestants, Megha Dhade (winner of Marathi Bigg Boss) and television actor Rohit Suchanti, things have changed to a great extent. Megha, is definitely turning out to be one of the strongest contenders, and we all saw it in the recent task. Speaking of Rohit, when he entered the house, some of the inmates like Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish took a dig at his sexuality. In fact, Sree went a step-ahead and even acted like a homophobic personality, so as to imitate Suchanti’s actions.

Now, in the Weekend ka Vaar, we see Rohit giving it back to Sreesath for his comments on his sexuality. It all starts with Salman Khan showing the footage where the housemates call him gay, and Sree’s jokes around his sexuality. This of course, irked Rohit to such an extent, that he engages in a war of words with the cricketer.

In Friday’s episode, we were also shown glimpses of where Salman asks the contestants to pick a khalnayak and they choose Deepak Thakur. But, Salman instead bestows Sreesanth with the title and questions him on his attitude in the house. Sreesanth accepts that he has attitude to which Salman calls him “ridiculous”. An upset Sree walks out of the living area.

Well, this is going to be one interesting episode.