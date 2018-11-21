Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti on furious Sreesanth's radar

The fight to survive and be safe from eviction in the house of Bigg Boss is getting uglier day by day. The contestants who were barely being seen are now trying their best to make their place and gain popularity and Rohit Suchanti is one of them. In the last episode, we all saw how the actor betrayed his own team and supported the opposite which had his friends.

The official account of Colors shared the latest promo from the captaincy task and in the promo, it’s quite evident that a verbal brawl between Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti is on our way. It is shown that Rohit was making fun of Sreesanth’s name as he called him ‘Flipsanth’, which obviously didn’t go well with him and fumed the former cricketer.

The incident followed with Sreesanth getting all goofed up and removing his mic, wanting to either leave the house or screw Rohit. Well, we saw him moving towards the house exit and saying, “bacche ko sikhana hai” which is both scary and interesting since Sreesanth is famous for losing his temper only to cry in the end. We wonder, what will he do this time?

Let’s wait for tonight’s episode to know that. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates.