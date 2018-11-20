image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti to play against his team?

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti to play against his team?

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 20 2018, 5.48 pm
back
BB12Bigg BossEntertainmentRohit SuchantiSalman KhansreesanthTelevision
nextThe controversial Kapil Sharma will return to television on this date
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti team up to make Deepak feel jealous

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar lashes out at mastermind Romil and Srishty

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan confronts Karanvir Bohra over his wife's open letter