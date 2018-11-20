Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti to play against his team?

With each passing day, it’s becoming difficult to survive all thanks to the crucial challenges thrown by the Bigg Boss. Most of the present inmates have successfully managed to pass nine long weeks and now, the real competition has begun! The official account of Colors TV has dropped in a glimpse of tonight’s episode and it’s full of conspiracies, guys!

In the promo, it is seen that the inmates are given a new task which unsurprisingly, revolves around the captaincy. A huge snake has been set up in the garden area and the housemates have been divided into two teams, one being red and the other one is blue.

During the task, whoever goes inside the snake, loses his/her possibility of being the captain! The twist here is, Rohit is a part of Sreesanth’s team but he is rather playing for the opposite team that has the happy club members. Rohit is also given a greed for captaincy by his team! Now that sounds interesting and it will be fun to see whether Sreesanth loses his temper on Rohit or lets him play as per his choice!

