image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Romil and Deepak shake a leg with Jasleen Matharu!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Romil and Deepak shake a leg with Jasleen Matharu!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 06 2018, 7.05 pm
back
BB12Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentJasleen MatharuRomil ChaudharyTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 80 Written Update: Deepak Thakur guiltily locks himself up
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 78 Written Update: Rohit and Deepak are the official thieves of this season!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Written Update: Sreesanth has a hilarious defense for calling Surbhi characterless

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra’s lingerie stint disappoints Twitterati