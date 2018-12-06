Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Romil and Deepak shake a leg with Jasleen Matharu!

With the on-going competition and chaos, the situation in the house of Bigg Boss 12 has become quite stressful for the inmates. However, that has really not affected the fun factor. The official account of Bigg Boss just dropped in a glimpse of tonight’s episode and it looks both fun and hilarious! In the promo, a cheerful Jasleen turns a dance teacher for Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur.

Jasleen made Romil groove to the beats of Chadti Jawani with some of the raunchiest moves. While in the beginning, Romil hesitated due to awkwardness, he made sure to dance his heart out in some of the funniest moves. The two of them were later joined by Megha, who was already cracked up with Romil’s electrifying dance steps.

Jasleen then went to Deepak Thakur and ordered him to follow her steps. A helpless Deepak had no other choice than to dance with those awkward moves and leave the other inmates in splits. Looks fun, isn’t it? Let's wait for tonight's episode to know what the housemates have in store for us.

