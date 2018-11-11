Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan turns Bigg Boss for a day and it’s hilarious

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010. The TRPs suggest he is a great host and even the viewers who don’t usually tune in on weekdays, watch it on weekend especially to see Salman Khan. We love the way he schools the contestants when they have done something wrong and well, he also knows how to make fun of the inmates when they do something weird. But now he’s taking his role on the show from a host to something bigger.

#WeekendKaVaar mein ek din ke liye bane hai @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss! Kya gharwale kar payenge unke diye gaye anokhe tasks? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/7mzgxyk87I — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 11, 2018

The makers of Bigg Boss 12 shared a promo of Sunday’s episode in which we see Salman play Bigg Boss for the day. The actor is dishing out tasks to the contestants and believe us when we say the inmates look like they are thoroughly enjoying it. We’ve seen the original Bigg Boss list out tasks and those only end up making the inmates fight. But the new Bigg Boss a.k.a Salman is making both the inmates and the viewers laugh. We are already loving this new Bigg Boss.

.@realpreityzinta ne ki #BB12 ke ghar mein entry! Kaun hoga vijayta unke diye hue romantic task ka? Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar mein, raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/CAWPbBeQqG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 11, 2018

Another promo reveals that Preity Zinta enters the house and has an interesting task for the contestants. Well, this one too is hilarious. Watch out for Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary, they will make you ROFL.