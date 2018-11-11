image
Sunday, November 11th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan turns Bigg Boss for a day and it’s hilarious

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan turns Bigg Boss for a day and it’s hilarious

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 11 2018, 4.13 pm
back
Bigg BossBigg Boss 12EntertainmentPreity ZintapromoSalman KhanTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 day 55 written update: Salman Khan slams Surbhi and Dipika
ALSO READ

Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir and Shivashish discuss Sreesanth’s instigating skills

Bigg Boss 12 Day 53 Written Update: Time for a twisted Diwali