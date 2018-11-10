Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan upset over Surbhi and Deepak’s take on Jasleen's character

It’s time for Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar and that time of the week when Salman Khan takes the class of the contestants. The superstar comes on-air every weekend and details out the happenings of the week with the inmates. Sometimes he even pokes fun at the incidents, but most times he is seen expressing his displeasure towards what the goings on in the house.

The makers of the show have shared a promo of Saturday’s episode in which we can see Salman upset over the comments made by Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana about Jasleen Matharu’s character. We see Salman chastising Deepak and Surbhi, adding that character assassination is worse than abusing someone. We wonder if Deepak and Surbhi are apologetic for their behaviour.

Hoga bada dhamaka jab @biggboss denge nominted gharwalon ko ek anokha mauka. Catch all the action at 9 pm. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/rdBEnTsaYU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2018

Another promo shared reveals that Bigg Boss has given a task to nominated contestants. In the task, the nominated contestants have to say who according to them should have been nominated this week and make them bathe with ice water, cow dung, flour and rotten tomatoes. (Yuck, we are already wanting to puke). We wonder how Jasleen, Shivashish, Rohit and Srishty will perform the task.