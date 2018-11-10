image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan upset over Surbhi and Deepak’s take on Jasleen's character

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan upset over Surbhi and Deepak’s take on Jasleen's character

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 10 2018, 1.39 pm
back
Bigg BossBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentJasleen MatharupromoSalman KhanSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextKoffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 53 Written Update: Time for a twisted Diwali

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar moved to tears as hubby Shoaib sends a voice message

Bigg Boss 12 day 51 written update: Surbhi Rana panics and creates a ruckus as she gets nominated this week