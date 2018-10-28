Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan's ande ka funda to spill few revelations

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss proved to be a bitter medicine for pacer Sreesanth, as he was slammed right, left and center for his ruthless behaviour with few inmates inside the house by none other than Salman Khan. Well, all we can hope is that Sree understands that even though unintentionally, his actions and words are hurting others. With this, we feel that the Sunday’s episode will be a light-hearted and fun filled one.

Aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein padenge contestants ke sar par ande! Kya hoga iss task ka nateeja? Dekhiye raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/IMB7t6cHFu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2018

After binging on few promos released by Colors TV, we are expecting tonight’s episode to be an entertaining one. In one of the promos, we see Salman giving a task to the housemates wherein he calls for rotten eggs and an inmate needs to guess which among the contestants has uttered a particular line and smash the egg on the inmate’s head. Sounds fun, but the game is all set to make a few revelations.

In another promo, we see Happy Club consisting of Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary versus Wolf Pack consisting of Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish locking horns in the sultani akhada. Woah! Sunday also marks the eviction day. Let us wait and watch who exits the house today.

