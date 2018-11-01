image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas light up the house

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas light up the house

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 01 2018, 5.48 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentKaranvir BohrapromoRomil Choudharysapna choudharysreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 45 Written Update: Sreesanth turns into the Hulk!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy

Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti’s mom slams contestants for their homophobic comments

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are back for some Diwali dhamaka