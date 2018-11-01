Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas light up the house

Bigg Boss season 12 is all about fight and Sreesanth’s famous dialogue ‘Bigg Boss darwaza kholdo mujhe ghar jana hai’. But on Thursday, we will get to see a totally different side of all the contestants. So, Bigg Boss has decided to give the inmates a few surprises as Diwali is around the corner.

Celebration toh ab shuru hua hai! Diwali Dhamaka mein apne dance performance se sabhi ka dil jeetne aa rahi hain @ISapnachoudhary. Tune in to #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the dhamaal. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Nb8FvrV9sq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2018

The makers have shared a promo of Thursday’s episode in which we can see that the contestants go completely mad as they get entertained by Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas. Even while watching the Haryanvi babe dancing, the contestants can’t control their excitement and they too start dancing. Especially, the avatar of Karanvir Bohra that we get to see is something that we haven’t seen before.

We can also see that Karanvir is teasing Romil Choudhary that he has started liking Sapna as they both hail from Haryana. Surprisingly, Romil is also seen blushing over it. We wonder if Romil and Sapna know each other from past.

BB Diwali Mele mein shopkeeper bann kar aa rahi hain @sanaak21 ! Thodi bargaining aur bahut saari shopping hone wali hai #BB12 ke ghar mein. Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the masti. pic.twitter.com/zvwodI4bec — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2018

Even Sana Khan, who was a contestant in an earlier season of the show, will be entering the house as a shopkeeper and selling clothes to the housemates. But well, the promos clearly show that more than buying the clothes the contestants were excited for Sapna’s performance.