Bigg Boss 12 promo: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are back for some Diwali dhamaka

Things are definitely heating up in the Bigg Boss 12 house, with every passing week. Bigg Boss has been bringing in some wild-card entries to grab more eyeballs. Now, the housemates are in for a special Diwali surprise as Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and mastermind of the last season, Vikas Gupta are soon to enter the house.

The recent promo shared by Colors TV shows Shilpa and Vikas entering the house for some Diwali dhamaka. They enter with heavily loaded bags which indicates that the two have come to stay for a long time in the house. Shilpa, jokingly calls Vikas Gupta a servant and he too joins in the fun. Surbhi Rana, one of the most loud-mouthed contestants of the current season confesses that she likes Vikas Gupta wherein Shilpa adds that finally someone likes Vikas. *giggles*

#BiggBoss12 ke gharwalon ke baara bajaane aa rahe hain @ShindeShilpaS aur @lostboy54 iss Diwali Dhamaka mein! Kya contestants ke chhoot jayenge ab paseene? Tune in to #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the excitement. pic.twitter.com/KA6kyT2vEm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2018

For the unaware, Shilpa and Vikas did not share a great rapport when they were contestants for various seasons. We are very sure that the makers have introduced these two patakas in the ghar with an aim to add some spice to the show. Excited much? We are for sure!

