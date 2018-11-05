Bigg Boss 12 promo: Shivashish Mishra tries to flee from the house!

Bigg Boss 12 is getting juicier day-by-day. While the Weekend Ka Vaar episode proved to be quite entertaining, it also saw the gaav-ki-chori Urvashi Vani bidding adieu to the show. One thing to note though: after being elected as the captain, Sreesanth has changed his colours and is now more of an obedient lad.

Aakhir aisi kya majboori aa gayi jiske wajah se #ShivashishMishra ne liya ghar se bhaagne ka faisla? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the drama! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/ddflti3Grl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018

Now, as per a new promo released by Colors TV, Monday’s episode is going to take an ugly turn. As seen in the promo, Shivashish Mishra is seen discussing with Jasleen Matharu that how he is done with the ghar and wants to quit to show. Jasleen asks him why is he behaving as such and what is making him think so?

Well, the surprise comes later, till date, we’ve seen Sreesanth threatening to quit the show. This time, the tables have turned! Shiv talks in one of the cameras and decides to leave the house. In the promo video, we see Shivashish trying to flee from the house by climbing on the roof, with the gharwaley trying to stop him and that’s where the promo ends.

Excited much? So are we for the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.