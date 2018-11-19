image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti team up to make Deepak feel jealous

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti team up to make Deepak feel jealous

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 19 2018, 3.13 pm
back
BB12BB12 promoBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentSomi KhanTelevision
nextKoffee with Karan 6 highlights: Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara bring the house down
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan confronts Karanvir Bohra over his wife's open letter

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Happy Club turns into an unhappy club!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Hitmen Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary take over the house