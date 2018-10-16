Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sourabh and Jasleen make Anup a jealous Jalota

Bigg Boss 12 has come to an exciting point as bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and cricketer Sreesanth are back in the game. Well, they were never really out of it, as they lay their eyes on the inmates through the secret room, understanding and observing everything. But, now they have returned to compete with the rest. And, their comeback has surely added a new twist to the game, as Bigg Boss announced that the jodis will now separate and fight their individual battles, just like the singles.

This provided the perfect chance to Anup Jalota as he expresses his disappointment to girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. He states that from now on, Jasleen will serve as his competitor. It’s not this point that pricks her, but his allegations against her growing proximity to another inmate, Saurabh is what leaves her in tears. He accuses him of massaging her and purposely getting too close. Jasleen, in return tells Anup that Sourabh is like a brother to her, but he laughs it off by saying that nowadays, people just make up these relations for the heck of it.

What will Jasleen’s next action be? Will she try to convince Anup Jalota or will she fight her own battle in the house? Looks like tough time lies ahead of Jasleen in the Bigg Boss house.

The Tuesday episode should unravel the changed equations in the house and we can’t keep calm!