Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth and Dipika wage war inside, their spouses defend them outside

Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth were good friends in the Bigg Boss house when the show began, but it looks like things have soured between the two. The reason for their friendship taking an ugly turn is Dipika taking Sreesanth name for mid-week eviction a few days ago. Sreesanth felt betrayed by Dipika’s decision. Their friendship has since been rocky but they are cordial with each other.

.@Shoaib_Ibrahim1, Bhuvneshwari Kumari and @ManishNaggdev have stepped in to defend the housemates in front of the judge! Who will win the argument? Watch tonight in #WeekendKaVaar, at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/J7gYKQYAzm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018

It’s Weekend Ka Vaar and the makers have shared a preview of what Sunday night will look like. Dipika’s hubby Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and Srishty Rode’s boyfriend Manish Naggdev will be on the show on Sunday night. While Sreesanth and Dipika are fighting inside the house, their spouses will be seen battling outside. Questions will be raised on Dipika’s game plan and it will be interesting to see what defense Shoaib will provide. Even Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari will be seen answering questions about the former cricketer’s behaviour on the show.

The big news however will be this week’s elimination. Saturday night revealed that both Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode are safe. So, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted. Will it be Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan, Sourabh Patel or Jasleen Matharu? Let’s wait and watch.