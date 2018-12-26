Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth doesn't spare the guests too, gets into a fight with Gauahar Khan

In Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth has done two things, either he is seen fighting with the co-contestants or he is requesting Bigg Boss to open the door so he can leave the house. His fights with Surbhi Rana have been the most memorable ones, but now Sree has also picked a fight with Gauahar Khan who was in the house just for few hours as a guest. And guess what, Dipika Kakar was doing, she was seen trying to calm down her Bhai, something that she has been doing since past 100 days.

So, Bigg Boss has given a task to the contestants named Hotel Bigg Boss where a guest would be coming from outside and the contestants have to fulfill their demands. On Tuesday, Juhi Parmar, the winner of season five entered the house and now on Wednesday, we will get to see Gauahar Khan, the winner of season seven entering the house. The makers have shared the promo of the show in which we can see that Gauahar asks Sreesanth to convince Dipika to keep her husband’s jacket and the wedding dupatta in the storeroom. Sree, as usual, decides not to do the task and then gets into a heated argument with Gauahar leaving the actress upset.

Well, this kind of behaviour of Sreesanth with a guest is surely quite disappointing. Let’s see what happens in tonight’s episode.