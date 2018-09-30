Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth finds another reason to cry

It’s just the third week for the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, but out of the lot, if we talk about one contestant in particular who does nothing, its hands down Sreesanth. The former pacer with his constant demand to quit the show is making us feel bored. Well, if you thought that the there will some change in the attitude of the pacer after Salman giving him an earful, wait until you see this.

Well, for the second time as a celebrity guest, we will see TV actor Karan Patel entering the Bigg Boss house on Sunday’s episode. This time the actor gets an all new task for the inmates. The task will be such that one housemate will have to donate an intangible ability to the other participant.

As seen in the video, Neha Pendse’s donates her tolerance to Sreesanth. This clearly made the cricketer angry and he reacts in a negative way by refusing to accept it. Despite, Patel’s repeated attempts to make him understand, Sreesanth seems to be in no mood to listen. He finally goes to the washroom and cries. Oh lord!

Well, we can't wait for the episode to start. Until then, XoXo gossip girl!