Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth gets into the mother of all fights with Romil and Surbhi

Finally, the makers of Bigg Boss 12 can breathe a sigh of relief as the show is now on the right track. The first two weeks were plain boring and frankly it was the jodis who were entertaining and how. Well, now looks like the tables have turned and the third week is proving to be all about celebrities.

As per the latest promo released by Colors TV, we see that it is Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra in the jail (Kaal-Kothri). There’s a mayhem in the garden area as there’s a verbal fight between Sree vs Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana. Looks like among the two wild card entrant one is responsible for sending Sreesanth behind the bars.

Elaborating on the same, Sreesanth in an ugly verbal fight makes a ‘spitting’ (thu) gesture towards Surbhi and then we see the house is on fire. An agitated Surbhi does not take the insult lightly and blasts out. Also, the video ends with an super angry Sree locking himself in the bathroom of the jail, with Neha and Karanvir trying to calm him. This fight really seems one of the most heated up in the BB 12 house till now.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates in Bigg Boss 12.