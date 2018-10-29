Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth nominated as the most deserving candidate by commoners

The Weekend ka Vaar, saw double eviction as bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and commoner, Saba Khan got evicted from the house. Post their eviction, the contestants have started planning their strategies for survival, as Bigg Boss announces a new task.

In the task, the contestants are given a score-board from numbers 1-9, the top spot to be occupied by the inmate who’s most deserving to stay in the house, and the last spot to be occupied by the least deserving contestant. Commoners Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Somy Khan and Romil Chaudhary put Sreesanth on the first spot, much to our surprise considering their hatred for the cricketer. They reason out that he puts across his point of view strongly which is coming across as entertaining to the audiences. They rank Karanvir Bohra in the second position followed by Deepika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu in the third and fourth spots respectively.

An upset Jasleen makes her displeasure evident by saying that she deserves to stay in the house, more than Sreesanth and Karanvir and if given a choice, would like to replace Karanvir at the second spot, which leaves the commoners in a fix, because she claimed to be against Sreesanth earning the top spot, but wants to replace Karanvir instead. That gives rise to a debate between them.

We wonder who will occupy the remainder positions and will it further increase the disagreement between celebrities and commoners in the house? Let’s wait for the Monday episode to unravel the mystery.