image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth nominated as the most deserving candidate by commoners

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth nominated as the most deserving candidate by commoners

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 29 2018, 5.11 pm
back
BB12Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentsreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Will Dipika Kakar finally turn bitchy from bitchaari?
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to make a comeback?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti loses his cool as Sreesanth comments on his sexuality

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Wild card entries to create havoc in the house