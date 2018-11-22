Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth to spill the beans on Bhajji's thappad incident

Bigg Boss house is full of adventures and surprises, both good and bad. With each passing day, we have witnessed some high voltage drama and emotions. In its last episode, we saw how the Red team won the captaincy task, with Deepak and Surbhi turning out to be the final captaincy contenders.

The official account of Colors TV has dropped in a glimpse from tonight’s episode and in the promo, we will see that Surbhi and Deepak will turn into reporters for the journalist, Shweta Singh. The two of them will have to report some spicy gossips and the best one will win the captaincy.

However, Surbhi turns up to Sreesanth and asks him to elaborate on what had exactly happened with Bhajji – in regards to the slapping incident. The episode will take us back in time, 10 years ago, when cricketer Harbhajan Singh had slapped Sreesanth during an IPL match and his crying face was the talk of the town.

In a response to the same, Sreesanth enacts the scenario that had happened and justifies that it was not a slap and they were instead shaking hands adding that he cried in helplessness and not because of the slap.

Well, now that’s some good hot revelation. Let’s wait for tonight’s episode to know more about what had happened that day. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.