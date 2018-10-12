Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth's hatred for Dipika Kakar grows tenfold

In the mid-week eviction, when the contestants of the Bigg Boss house were asked whom they would want to eliminate from the nominated contestants Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Sreesanth, most of them took the former cricketer’s name. Even Dipika Kakar, who was quite close to Sreesanth, took his name. All the contestants think that Sreesanth has been eliminated, but in real, he is in the secret room with Anup Jalota and is watching everything.

The housemates are arguing over who should be punished and sent to the Kaal Kothri. Who according to you should be the one to go? Watch tonight at 9 PM to know! #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/G5YSIdC8L5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

It is that time of the week when all the contestants have to together decide on a name to be sent to the jail. Like always, the contestants get into an argument as none of them wants to go to jail. In this Dipika is seen putting her point forward firmly and Sreesanth who is watching this from the secret room is surely not happy about it.

Well, Sreesanth thinks that Dipika played a game by choosing him to be eliminated. He thinks that she is fake and is smartly playing the game. In the promo above, we can see that the former cricketer says that he hates Dipika Kakar. Looks like his hatred for the TV actress is growing day by day.

Let’s wait and watch who will make it to the jail this week.