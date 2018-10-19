Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth’s revelation about Surbhi leads to a Smokey fight

The Bigg Boss House is pretty unpredictable; one day, the inmates are laughing and sharing secrets, the next day, they turn foes. This very unpredictability is what makes it for an interesting watch for the viewers, keeping them in anticipation of what’s going to happen next. Like every day, the makers are back with a new promo and it’s too saucy to be missed.

The promo starts off with Sreesanth having a closed-knit chat with Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Dipika Kakkar and Shivashish Mishra. He tells them that he’s seen videos of Surbhi secretly smoking cigarettes in the bathroom, and this has been a commonplace in the house. The contestants are shocked beyond imagination and Deepak Thakur, tells Surbhi about Sreesanth’s allegations.

The hot-headed woman loses her cool yet again, and this time it erupts into a huge fight as she openly challenges Sreesanth and calls him ‘ghatiya’. Sree categorically ignores her rants, while Romil tries to pacify the situation, but an agitated Surbhi is in no mood to comply. She argues with every possible member in the house, and in return, Jasleen, Sourabh and Deepak, tell her to watch her language and accept her mistake.

Friday’s episode is surely going to be a heavy one. How excited are you to witness the fight?