Bigg Boss 12 promo: Gameplan or change of heart, Sreesanth is confusing

Bigg Boss has and always been the game of politics and this year, we have a dirty game being played. When Anup Jalota and Sreesanth were in the secret room, all they did was strategize on how to make Dipika’s life miserable as according to them she is the vamp. But here’s the twist. Looks like Sree is in a mood to let bygones be bygones and be friends again with Dipika. While Anup is trying his best to stay away from Miss Kakar, it’s Sree who is showing a soft side.

As per a latest promo released by Colors TV, we see Sreesanth gelling up with Dipika. Initially Sree brainwashed all other inmates to go against Dipika, but looks like he is now he is fond of the TV bahu and has had a change of heart. Or wait! Is it his new game plan? We guess so! Sreesanth definitely is leaving no stone unturned to be the talk of the season. Apparently, in the upcoming episodes, Sreesanth will decide to get back to Dipika. In the upcoming luxury budget task, Sreesanth will take Dipika's side, leaving all the housemates confused and baffled.

.@sreesanth36 ke bartaav se hue gharwale naraaz, kya plot kar rahe hain woh ek nayi strategy? Dekhiye aaj #BiggBoss12 mein raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Fcd60gy7Fy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2018

Looks like Sree has learnt how to play this game well!

