Bigg Boss 12 promo: Srishty Rode and Saba Khan get feisty for captainship

The battle for the crown inside the Bigg Boss 12 house is getting entertaining day-by-day. With Sreesanth sent in the secret room to accompany Anup Jalota via a mid-week eviction, looks like any random shit can happen in the ghar. Well, if you thought that Wednesday’s episode was an emotional ride, wait for the Thursday’s one to unfold.

As a daily ritual by the makers of the show, they have teased fans with a promo of the upcoming episode and going by the video, we can surely say that it will be an entertaining watch. In the video, we see that one of the Khan sisters namely Saba will lock horns with Srishty Rode for the captaincy task. The two girls are surely seen putting their best foot forward to attain victory, but things turn ugly as we see the indulging in a verbal fight. Not just this, Saba is also seen crossing her lines and hitting Srishty.

Captaincy ki jung mein hui dhakka mukki #SabaKhan aur @SrSrishty ke beech aur gharwale hue isse pareshaan! Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/3NUiceD7L6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 11, 2018

We also see Srishty breaking down inside the bathroom area and throwing things here and there. Oh god, we hope Miss Rode will try to control her anger, as violence inside the Bigg Boss is a punishable offense. Let’s see how this Shrishty vs Saba war will turn out to be!

