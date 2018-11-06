Bigg Boss 12 promo: Surbhi loses her cool on Dipika Kakar

One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 12, started off with a bang in September and is getting juicer day by the day. Monday’s episode saw Sreesanth targeting the Happy Club in the nominations and the intense nomination task started a fight between the Happy Club and the Wolf Pack. Let’s now have a look at the preview of tonight’s (Tuesday) episode which is already here.

In the preview, Dipika can be heard saying out loud that she wants people from the Happy Club to get nominated and even showed her fierce side. Surbhi is seen interrupting the Sasural Simar Ka actor and the two ladies get into a nasty argument. Surbhi can also be seen showing her violent side and smashing the remaining scarecrows after her tiff with Dipika.

Sreesanth, who is the present captain of the house, nominated Somi Khan, Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Karanveer Bohra, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary on Monday’s episode. However, Bigg Boss’s twist gave a chance to the remaining contestants to nominate four people out of the selected ones and save the other three. During which, Romil, Deepak and Somi got nominated for eviction.

