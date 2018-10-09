Bigg Boss 12 promo: Surbhi Rana's violent behaviour gets annoying for housemates

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 12 shows Surbhi Rana turning aggressive during a task, leaving the other inmates furious.

With each passing day, we see that the controversial reality series Bigg Boss 12 is grabbing more limelight. With the show being in its fourth week, we think that the contestants have finally got the gist of it, as we’re witnessing lots of entertainment and fights happening of late. Ever since Surbhi Rana entered the house, her frequent fights with other inmates are providing lots of fodder to the show to gain TRPs. Now, the recently released promo shows just that.

In Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss had announced a new task of chor sipaahi where the inmates were divided into cops and prisoners. The prisoners have to breakfree from the prison and jump over the wall, as the cops try to stop them. The last one to do so automatically gets eliminated from the task and the captaincy race too. We saw a tiff between Surbhi and Karanvir as the former, who’s a prisoner, blames the latter of hitting her in the chest.

Now, in Tuesday’s episode, it’s going to be a role reversal as the ones who played cops will turn prisoners and vice versa. In the promo, we see lots of arguments arising as Surbhi turns violent as a cop. Karanvir protests and expresses his unhappiness over the concept of the task to Bigg Boss, and some others follow suit. By the looks of it, one can say that it is going to be an entertaining episode.