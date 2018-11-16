Bigg Boss 12 promo: Thanks to Shivashish, all inmates face nomination

It’s Friday and that day of the week when three contestants of the Bigg Boss house will be sent to jail. From the day, Bigg Boss 12 has started we have seen that no one agrees to go to kaal khotri especially, Sreesanth. We won’t be wrong if we say that Sree is the contestant who has been sent to jail the most during this season. But surprisingly, it looks like this week, it’s not Sreesanth who will be going to jail.

#RomilChoudhary ko mila mauka kisi ek contestant ko Kaal Kothri ki ticket dene ka! Kya yeh saza le aayegi ghar mein koi naya toofan? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/jGLn2u8p2w — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 16, 2018

The makers have released a promo of Friday’s episode in which Bigg Boss has given captain Romil Chodhary the special power to send one of the contestants to jail. He first decides that Megha Dhade should be sent to jail. When she goes against him and says she won’t, Romil then asks Surbhi Rana to go to jail. Surbhi too doesn’t agree. Finally, Romil selects Shivashish as the one who will be going to jail and you can guess what happens next! Yes, you guessed it right. Even Shivashish refuses.

#ShivashishMishra ne nahi kiya @BiggBoss ke aadeshon ka paalan aur gharwalon par aayi ab musibat! Kya naya hungama hoga nominations mein? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/eZqNFKL7O0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 16, 2018

Shivashish’s refusal to enter the kaal khotri has made Bigg Boss upset. In fact, the whole house must now face the wrath of Bigg Boss. This arrogant move has led to every inmate in the house being nominated for elimination next week. Oops!