Bigg Boss 12 promo: The always chaotic house is making merry

It's just one week for Bigg Boss 12 finale and fans are already cheering for their favourite inmates. Sunday night saw the smart and sassy girl Somi Khan bidding farewell to the show and looks like the makers now want less chaos in the house. As per the latest promo released by Colors TV we see that actress Urvashi Rautela is in the house to turn the ill atmosphere into a merrier one. It's Christmas and New Year's eve and with this, even Bigg Boss is in a good mood.

We also see Urvashi turning secret Santa for the inmates and bringing in gifts where some of the housemates also get emotional. On Monday, we usually see manipulation in the house due to nominations, but as it is just a week left for the finals, all the inmates are up for eviction and only one deserving candidate will win the coveted title. Also in one of the video, we see Bigg Boss assigning a secret task to singer Deepak Thakur where he needs to hide a few belongings of the contestants and blame it on Karanvir Bohra. *giggles*

To spread the Christmas spirit in the #BiggBoss12 house, @urvashimrautela will be entering as Santa for the housemates! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the laughter and magic. #BB12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/5HNd1m2xmo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2018

With this, we are guessing that the last week of Bigg Boss 12 is going to be a happy one without any massive fights. Catch tonight's episode which will be all fun and no tussles. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops from Bigg Boss 12!