Bigg Boss 12 Promo: The midweek eviction news creates fear among the housemates

The final week of Bigg Boss 12 is here and, we will soon have the winner of this season's trophy. However, things don't appear to be easy as Bigg Boss is back with a new complication. The official account of Colors TV just dropped in a glimpse from their upcoming episode and the situation appears to be very sensitive. In the promo, Bigg Boss announces the mid-week eviction and the contestants are visibly shocked as well as tense.

The most dreaded mid-week eviction is here and it's going to be a crucial one! Who will make it to the top 5 and who'll have to say goodbye? Find out tonight at 9 PM on #BiggBoss12. #BB12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/v6JM2liyzU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

Well, one of the present inmates’ will have to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss as well as the trophy. Now, we will have to wait and watch to see that who amongst Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary is evicted in Thursday’s episode. In the upcoming episodes, Bigg Boss will also give a chance of retaining their full prize money, through a task. For the same, we will have the former Bigg Boss contestants like Gautam Gulati, Priyank Sharma and Kamya Punjabi in the house. What do you guys think who will walk out of the house this week?Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.