Bigg Boss 12 promo: Time for Jodis to split!

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is in its right phase. The mid-week eviction of Sreesanth, where the pacer was eventually taken to the secret room has garnered a great amount of TRP for the show. Then we had the cat fight between, Saba Khan and Srishty Rode during the captaincy task, where the former pushed Srishty with full force making her fall.

Well, looks like Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be one drama filled one as Bigg Boss is going to throw a hug bomb on the inmates. As per a new promo released by Colors TV, we see that Bigg Boss announces that the jodis will now have to split and plays ad individuals. Woah, that’s a huge one man!

Kaun hai shaatir, kaun hai bevakoof, gharwale decide karenge ek dusre ki fitrat. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/XQpR2jgyNr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2018

For the uninitiated, Anup Jalota who is in the secret room having a gala time keeping an eye at all other housemates is already upset with Jalseen Matharu for showing her true colours and not even remembering him for a second after he left the show. So, once he enters the house again, we can expect a huge war. Plus, they are no more reliade on each other, so they shall be the competitors.

We are already excited for the Saturday’s episode.

