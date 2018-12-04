Bigg Boss 12 promo: TV bahu Dipika Kakar reminds us of Simar as she sheds tears

Bigg Boss 12 is slowly but steadily turning out to be quite controversial. Every housemate is trying his /her best to kick-off the opponent out of the game. Pacer Sreesanth who has been the talk of the town for commenting ill on Surbhi Rana’s character to Rohit Suchanti taking pangas with the celebs, the reality show is surely making fans glued to their TV screen with its gripping content. On Monday, we saw how Jasleen Matharu broke down when Rohit made fun of her, and now as per the latest promo released by the TV channel, seems like its Dipika Kakar’s turn to shed tears.

.@ms_dipika ro padi #BB12 mein #SurbhiRana aur #DeepakThakur ke teekhe shabdon ko sunkar! Kya ab dengi woh unhe iss cheez ka karaara jawab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/jKOvuEDAnm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 4, 2018

We see the full house performing the school bus task wherein Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana tag TV bahu Dipika Kakar for not playing the task appropriately nor understanding it. Well, Dipika also gives it back to the two, but then goes inside the house and gets all teary-eyed. We can literally feel the pain Dipika, as Surbhi, Deepak, and Rohit have been provoking the housemates from quite some time now.

Meanwhile, who else got reminded of Simar witnessing Dipika's rona-dhona? However, we would like to say that it's time for Surbhi, Deepak, and Rohit to taste their own medicine. Not just this, another video which has gone viral sees Sreesanth hitting Deepak. So, now we wonder that will Bigg Boss take a crucial step and throw Sree out of the house?