Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and Sweta Singh arrive to question the finalists

Thursday’s episode witnessed a dramatic eviction of Surbhi Rana and we have got our five finalists – Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur. With less than two days until the finale, Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned to make the housemates' journey a little more interesting (pun intended). The official account of Colors TV has dropped in a glimpse from the Friday’s episode and, damn. We are in for some high-voltage drama!

According to the promo, we will have the former Bigg Boss contestant – Vikas Gupta, Journalist – Sweta Singh and Jay Bhanushali as special guests, in the house. The guests are in with the purpose of asking some of the bluntest and straight-out personal questions, to all the finalists. The first person to come under their radar is Deepak Thakur. He is questioned of using his village card as a strategy to which Romil reveals that, Deepak belongs to the city and not a village. Really? Mastermind Romil Chaudhary is also targeted by the ex-mastermind, Vikas Gupta.

The survival is getting crucial with every passing hour. Let’s wait for tonight’s episode to see the kind of drama that unfolds.Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.