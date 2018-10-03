Bigg Boss 12 promo: We bet you haven’t seen this Deepak Thakur avatar yet

Deepak Thakur is one of the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The singer, who entered the house along with his fan, Urvashi Vani, had many arguments in the last two weeks but looks like in Wednesday’s episode we will get to see a totally different avatar of Deepak. He has been the one who has maintained a very good relationship with Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth but looks like that’s going to change.

Colors shared a promo of the show where we can see that Deepak is having an argument with Karanvir which turns into a big fight all thanks to Sreesanth. We can see that the former cricketing is trying to attack Deepak but the other contestants stop him. In this fight, we can see that it is clearly singles vs jodis as all the singles are supporting Sreesanth and jodis are in favour of Deepak. By the way, we would like to mention that the wild card entry, Surbhi Rana, too is trying her best to make her presence felt.

On Wednesday, there will also be a very big fight between Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra. This fight will take place as Karanvir feels that Romil has cheated in the task. It looks like Wednesday’s episode will be full of fights.