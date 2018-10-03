image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 promo: We bet you haven’t seen this Deepak Thakur avatar yet

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: We bet you haven’t seen this Deepak Thakur avatar yet

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 03 2018, 7.55 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentKaranvir BohrapromosreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: MNS workers threaten violence if Tanushree Dutta enters show
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu fight, Romil adds fuel to fire

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota draws revenge, breaks up with bae Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost