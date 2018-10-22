Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Wild card entries to create havoc in the house

The reality show Bigg Boss can be termed as the most unpredictable show, because you can never guess, what’s going to happen with the inmates or what twist the Bigg Boss introduces. After the wild card entry of Surbhi Rana, things took a nasty turn in the house, as the inmates started playing mind games and their arguments with the loud-mouthed Surbhi, also can’t be missed.

Now, in the Weekend Ka Vaar, Sourabh Patel got evicted from the house after receiving the least amount of votes. And trust Bigg Boss to not surprise us. Post his eviction, the inmates are in for a shock as two wild-card entries will make an entry into the house, for added tadka, starting Monday.

Television actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 winner, Megha Dhade are the wild-card entries. The new promo depicts the twists and turns as they enter the house with a bang. Rohit surely seems to have come with a well-thought out strategy as he quickly starts playing mind-games and even says, “Kaun Sreesanth, nikaalo.” Megha, on the other hand, is an experienced khiladi as she has been the winner of the Marathi season, so she too seems to have come up with a plan in place.

With the entry of these celebrities, we are pretty sure that the situation is only going to get tense in the house, all the more.