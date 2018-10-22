Bigg Boss 12 promo: Wildcard entrant Megha Dhade gets the power to nominate

Finally the day has come when the Bigg Boss 12 house will witness its fiery wild card entrants. In Monday’s episode, two new contestants namely Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade will make their way into the ghar. And as expected, a lot has drama has come in with the wild card entrants.

Iss hafte ke nominations mein hone wala hai twist! Dene padenge gharwalon ko wild card entries ke teekhe sawaalon ke jawab. Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/i9a2rz1nIs — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2018

As per a latest promo released by Colors TV, we see Megha Dhade, who happens to be the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi first season, managing the nominations procedure. Well, the housemates will be brought into a room in a group of three wherein Megha’s voice will be seen questioning the inmates on their characteristics in the house.

Megha is sure to ignite fire in the house as she is seen questioning Surbhi Rana for being loud, Dipika Kakar on being the drama queen, Srishty Rode-Jasleen Matharu feeling they are inferior to Dipika and last but not the least she also questioned Anup Jalota that he's fading in the backdrop. Looks like Monday nominations is going to be a hell lot of drama infused. Apparently, Megha is the one who will decide the nominated contestants this week.

