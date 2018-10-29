Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Dipika Kakar finally turn bitchy from bitchaari?

Dipika Kakar is surely one of the most famous contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season. She started off quite well by making her presence felt. However, since the past couple of weeks, especially after Sreesanth re-entered the house from the secret room, Dipika has kind off become Sreesanth’s puppet. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan too told Dipika that her opinions are not being seen on the television and it just looks like she is running behind Sreesanth all the time. Looks like Dipika has taken Salman’s advice and has upped her game.

The makers of the show have shared a promo of Monday’s episode where we can see Dipika and Megha Dhade interacting with each other where the latter is clearly telling the former that she needs a group. We can see that the two are gossiping about Sreesanth, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu. While Dipika is not seen speaking much, looks like we might finally get to see a bitchy side of the actress.

Dipika is said to be one of the contenders to win the show thanks to the fan following she has. But there are other contestants like Surbhi Rana, Megha Dhade, etc. who are giving her a tough competition. Dipika surely needs to buck up if she wants to stay in the house for a long time.