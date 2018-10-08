Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Jasleen Matharu once again upset Anup Jalota?

It was last week when Jasleen Matharu decided to not destroy her clothes and cut her hair short to save herself and Anup Jalota from being nominated. During this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman revealed that Anup and Jasleen had received the least number of votes, but gave them an option that one of them could stay back in the house. Jasleen and Anup decided that the former would be staying back. The twist here is that Anup has not been eliminated and has been sent to a secret room in the house from where he is keeping an eye on what’s happening.

Jo ab tak de rahe the pyaar woh ab kar rahe hain burai! Kyun ho rahi hai @anupjalota ke jaane ke baad unke peeth peeche baatein? Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Kvi5k8rGFz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 8, 2018

Colors has shared a promo of Monday’s episode in which we can see that Jalota is watching everything from the secret room and observing how people have started talking behind his back. We can also see that after his elimination, Jasleen is getting quite close to Shivashish Mishra and Anup is visibly upset about it. Will this lead to a breakup between them?

It will be interesting to see what will be Jasleen and other contestants’ reaction when they will come to know that Anup has not been eliminated and was watching everything from the secret room. Let’s wait and watch!