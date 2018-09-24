Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Kriti and Roshmi lose captaincy?

We’re just getting started with week two and looks like the drama inside the 12th season of the Bigg Boss house is showing no signs of slowing down. After the first Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan surprised the inmates and viewers with zero eliminations, we now have a fresh promo that reveals shows that Monday is going to be a tough day for the captains of the house, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

#BB12 ke ghar mein chid gayi hai jung! Kya #KritiVerma ki harkatein le aayegi gharwalon ke beech daraar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/pWd8QGyID6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

Bigg Boss does not sound pleased! The contestants are shown not adhering by the rules of the house. Right from occasionally not using the mic to not speaking in Hindi, Bigg Boss reprimands the housemates for swaying away from the norms. That isn’t all, Bigg Boss also announces that Kriti-Roshmi lose their power to be safe as captains of the house. BOOM!

Further, we see Saba and Somi taunting Kriti and Roshmi for being careless and irresponsible. The Khan sisters’ add fuel to the fire stating that they had to lose their captaincy as other housemates wanted Kriti-Roshmi to become the captains.

Kya #ShivashishMishra aur #KritiVerma ke beech ye khatti-meethi nok-jhok hai shuruat ek pyaar bhare rishtey ki? Catch all the fun tonight at 9 PM! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/TXu3AUVyLV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

Well, we’re already excited for the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.