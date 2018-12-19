Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Somi Khan choose Surbhi Rana over her close buddy Romil Chaudhary?

Somi Khan, one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house will face a tough time in the upcoming episode. The girl who has survived nominations back-to-back and has proved her talent on the show is about to take the most difficult decision of her life. As per a new promo released by Colors TV, we see that Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana are inside the fire brigade and will have to choose one among Romil and Surbhi in the Ticket to Finale task.

As seen in the video, Somi will be all confused and will be unable to make a decision between Romil and Surbhi. For the unaware, Romil and Surbhi will be the two contestants out of which Somi-Surbhi’s jodi with a mutual decision have to save only one. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Somi remembers the promise she gave to Romil, but at the same time, Surbhi also is seen pleading to save her instead. We wonder who will Somi choose.

Also as per quite a popular fan page on Twitter, Surbhi is the one who has grabbed the ticket to the finale and has won the current task. This directly means that Somi might have not supported her best friend Romil. Wow, this is really interesting.

Breaking #SurbhiRana won Ticket To finale task Retweet if are sad Like if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 18, 2018

#SurbhiRana won TicketToFinale week but Still she is not the Finalist as she is liable to Mid-Week eviction in Finale week. Finalist will be decalred after mid-week eviction in FinaleWeek — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 18, 2018

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoop from Bigg Boss 12.