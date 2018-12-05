Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Sreesanth get kicked out for slapping Rohit?

Bigg Boss 12 is slowly and steadily turning into a battlefield where each contestant wants to knock out another. Here, we especially want to mention Surbhi Rana, Rohit Suchanti and Deepak Thakur who are always in the mood to provoke the other inmates. And one housemate who is always on their nishana is cricketer Sreesanth. The pacer is one of the most extreme contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Be it his aggression or breaking down, the former cricketer always has extreme reactions to situations. But looks like on Wednesday’s episode, Sree will cross the line and break a very important rule.

As per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see the housemates taking part in the school bus task and Rohit instigating Sreesanth. Right from commenting on Sree’s cricketing career to even taking a dig at his antics on the show, Rohit ruthlessly insults the pacer. Sreesanth could not take it and in a fit of anger, slaps Rohit.

From past week, it appears that the members of Happy Club have come up with a new strategy to irritate the housemates by passing nasty comments until the other gives up and bursts out in frustration. Looks like Sree’s act was also a result of this. For the unaware, it’s a rule in the Bigg Boss ka ghar that violence in any form is prohibited. Well, after Sreesanth hitting Rohit, we wonder whether the pacer will be thrown out of the house for his behavior or not.

