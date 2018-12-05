image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Sreesanth get kicked out for slapping Rohit?

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Sreesanth get kicked out for slapping Rohit?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 05 2018, 3.36 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarRohit SuchantisreesanthSurbhi Rana
nextBigg Boss 12 day 79 written update: Somi and Jasleen's cat fight rules the day
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Written Update: Sreesanth has a hilarious defense for calling Surbhi characterless

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra’s lingerie stint disappoints Twitterati

Bigg Boss 12 Day 74 Written Update: Rohit pees on national television!